Chandrababu Naidu to visit Parliament, but won't meet any Congress, BJP leaders

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders have been protesting over the issue of special category status to Andhra Pradesh for several days now. The TDP has also severed ties with the NDA recently and Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu would try reaching out to other parties willing to support him on the issue of the Centre not granting Special Category Status (SCS) for AP.

Naidu landed in New Delhi late on Monday night and is slated to test the political waters to find out who will back him on the issue of securing the rights of his state. This is Naidu's first visit to New Delhi after the TDP broke its alliance with the BJP in March.

"CM Chandrababu Naidu will be coming to the Parliament House to meet floor leaders of parties, he will not meet anyone in the BJP and Congress, he will discuss how AP has been treated by both national parties during bifurcation," TDP MP Jayadev Galla told the media on Tuesday.

Irrespective of the developments on Tuesday, Naidu is slated to hold a press conference in Delhi on Wednesday and address the national media before he returns to Vijayawada in the evening, reported TOI.

The TDP had been at loggerheads with the centre ever since the Union Budget 2018 was released, claiming that Andhra Pradesh was not given its due in terms of funding and that all the promises made to the state were also not fulfilled by the NDA government after AP's bifurcation from Telangana in 2014.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day