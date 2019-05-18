Chandrababu Naidu trying to emerge as linchpin of anti-BJP front; What is he aiming at?

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 18: Andhra Pradesh Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu seems to have taken the lead to bring all the major opposition leaders onboard so that swift moves can be made in case of a hung verdict on May 23. Naidu seems to be on a mission and wants leaders to shun differences, and be together so as not to give the BJP time to garner numbers if the saffron party falls short of the magic majority number.

Naidu knows that the BJP is good at swift negotiations, what happened after Goa Assembly elections is a testimony to what Shah and company can do in a short span of time. Time indeed is of essence, and last minute talks would only delay, and allow the BJP to act if the need be.

Today, Naidu met BSP chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, continuing his efforts to put together a coalition to form the next government at the Centre.

He reached the state capital after meetings in New Delhi with Congress president Rahul Gandhi, CPI leaders G Sudhakar Reddy and D Raja, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and LJD leader Sharad Yadav. The Telugu Desam Party chief has already held several rounds of discussions with various opposition leaders, including TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

But, other than galavanising the opposition parties, what else is Naidu aiming. He had subtly refuted last month that he is not aiming for the PM post. One strong reason he has is his anger towards the BJP which led him to snap ties with the saffron party and quit NDA. His TDP had been a part of the NDA and had quit the alliance a few months ago. Eversince, he seems to on a mission to bring down Modi regime.

Some political experts have told OneIndia that a 'darkhorse' might emerge as the PM candidate in case of a coalition government. Is Naidu that darkhorse? Well, it will become clear in a few days. Whatever role Naidu is aiming at, what is for sure is that he wants to be seen as playing an active role in stitching a coalition front. Oher important players in this entire anti-BJP scheme of things are Mamata Banerjee and KCR. TMC recently said, as per reports, is that they may not have a problem with Rahul Gandhi as PM, but then Mamata herself is seen as aiming for the top post.

How many will back Rahul as PM is another big mystery? At these times, no one speaks openly and just drop hints. These hints can be meant to send genuine signals but can also be used to confuse others. Let May 23 come, and we will have all the answers.