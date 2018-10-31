Chandrababu Naidu to meet Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar

Hyderabad, Oct 31: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to meet Congress President Rahul Gandhi and NCP President Sharad Pawar in Delhi tomorrow.

This move indicates that the TDP would join the national opposition front forming against the BJP. According to reports, Naidu will also meet, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah and Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury to discuss a grand alliance for 2019.

TDP withdrawn from NDA due to the Centre's apathy towards the state. Since TDP broke away from the NDA, the party did not miss chance to criticize the Centre. During the Monsoon session, TDP joined ranks with arch-rival YSR Congress to move a no-confidence motion against the Centre.

Ahead of the 2014 elections, Naidu chose to go with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and supported Narendra Modi as PM but earlier this year he walked out of the coalition over the special category status for Andhra Pradesh.