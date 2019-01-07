Chandrababu Naidu to meet national, regional party leaders in Delhi

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Hyderabad, Jan 7: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to meet leaders of national and regional parties in Delhi on Monday after Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj party sidelined Congress.

According to News 18, Chandrababu Naidu is of the opinion if the fight for 2019 is trilateral then the BJP will benefit. Andhra Pradesh CM is likely to carry out damage control after the SP-BSP shunned the Congress.

Samajwadi Party (SP) national vice-president Kiranmoy Nanda on Sunday said his party, together with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), is strong enough to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming general election and there is no need of an "insignificant" force like the Congress to make it happen.

He, however, hinted that the SP-BSP alliance might just leave aside the Rae Bareli and Amethi constituencies, represented in the Lok Sabha by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi respectively.

TDP-led by Chandrababu Naidu which was the first party to extend its support to the BJP in 2014, quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in March 2018. The four-year BJP-TDP alliance came to an end Naidu escalated his campaign for special category status to Andhra Pradesh as promised after Telangana was carved out of it in 2014.