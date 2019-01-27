Chandrababu Naidu to go on fast in Delhi on Feb 13 over Andhra special status

Amravati, Jan 27: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu will hold a day-long fast in New Delhi on February 13, the last day of the Parliament's budget session and its last sitting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in protest over Andhra Pradesh not getting special category status, as reported by the Hindustan Times on Saturday.

Naidu will observe the fast to show how the Narendra Modi led BJP government at the centre has cheated Andhra, in its rebuilding after bifurcation.

Telugu Desam Party's Lok Sabha member Avanti Srinivas told the newspaper that Naidu shared his protest plans at a parliamentary party meeting at his residence in Amaravati.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samithi, headed by Chalasani Srinivas, gave a call for state bandh on February 1 in protest against the BJP government's failure to grant special category status come to the state with the CPI, CPI (M) and the Congress backing the agitation. Samithi leaders also a few days back met Naidu to seek his support.

Naidu's TDP pulled out the NDA government during the budget session last year over his state not being granted special category status, one of the major promises of the NDA after the state was divided in 2014.