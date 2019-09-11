Chandrababu Naidu, son Nara Lokesh under house arrest ahead of Atmakur rally

Hyderabad, Sep 11: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and and his son Nara Lokesh have been put under house ahead of a massive protest called against alleged political violence by YSRCP.

Reportedly, Naidu is not allowed to meet the media in view of his house arrest over the 'Chalo Atmakur' rally.

Several TDP leaders like Devineni Avinash, Kesineni Nani, Tangirala Sowmya and Bhooma Akhilapriya are also under house arrest. The TDP has accused the YSR Congress Party of indulging into political violence after coming to power in May.

Section 144 has been imposed in Narasaraopeta, Sattenapalle, Palnadu and Gurajala. With the TDP cadre not being allowed to protest, Naidu has called for a 12-hour hunger strike across the state.

Stating that the TDP will go ahead with the protest, Naidu's son and party general secretary Nara Lokesh had tweeted that the "struggle would continue till justice is done to the victims of violence perpetrated by the YSRCP".

Why is TDP Protesting?

The TDP had planned a protest against alleged violence and intimidation by the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). Naidu's party alleged eight TDP workers have been killed and several face threats from Reddy's party that completed 100 days in power last week.

What is TDP's 'Chalo Atmakur' rally?

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) headed by N Chandrababu Naidu had announced 'Chalo Atmakur' on September 11. As part of the rally, the TDP said it will be campaigning for 'saving democracy' and 'safeguarding human rights in the region'.

Telugu Desam has accused the YSRCP of indulging into political violence. TDP has alleged that the cadres of the YSRCP have killed as many as eight of its party workers and have attacked many more. The party had claimed that the violent acts have risen in Palnadu region of the state since the declaration of Andhra Pradesh Assembly election results.

During the Atmakur rally, the TDP leaders were scheduled to visit the rehabilitation centre at the party headquarters in Guntur district to meet the victims who had to flee their villages due to alleged attacks by the political workers.

YSRCP to counter TDP rally

To counter the TDP's 'Chalo Atmakur' march, the YSRCP has decided to stage its own protest with victims of the attacks by TDP leaders. YSRCP spokesman Ambati Rambabu said despite facing crushing defeat in the elections Naidu was resorting to gimmicks.