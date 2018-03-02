Chandrababu Naidu reiterates demand for special category status to Andhra

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday reiterated his demand for a special category status, citing that the state will only be financially stable if all assurances given in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, were fulfilled and implemented.

Addressing the TDP Parliamentary Board meet, Naidu said that "Even after 4 years of bifurcation, AP is suffering. Congress faced the wrath of people as they did injustice, now people are thinking if BJP will follow the same course. We accepted special assistance as the Centre said there are problems with Special Category Status."

"The Centre is giving Special Category Status to other states. How? In such a case, we too need SCS. YSRCP is speaking of SCS, but leaving rest 18 points. SCS alone is not enough, all points in the act must be implemented. Only then AP will be financially stable," Naidu was quoted as saying by ANI.

In September last year, Naidu had accepted the special package announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Naidu has been attacking the BJP led Central government for not fulfilling the promises made in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

"We went with BJP for the sake of doing justice to Andhra Pradesh. All the promises and assurances given in Rajya Sabha must be honoured. There cannot be any compromise," he had said.

The main opposition YSR Congress has been mounting pressure on the ruling TDP government and BJP-led central government with their slogan "Special Status is our right, do not get cheated by Special package".

YSR Congress has also announced agitation programs from March 5th in Delhi, when the budget session resumes. The party has also announced moving a no-confidence motion against the BJP government and also threatened to resign on April 6th, if state is not granted special status.

OneIndia News

