    Chandrababu Naidu meets Rahul in Delhi to push mission united Opposition

    New Delhi, Jan 8: Telugu Desam Party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who has been attempting to facilitate an anti-BJP front at the national level, met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in a bid to patch up differences among anti-BJP regional and national parties.

    Rahul

    The TDP chief is likely to meet Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Janata Dal (Secular) president HD Deve Gowda and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and others.

    Naidu's Delhi visit comes in the wake of the latest outburst against him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during video conferencing with BJP leaders in Andhra Pradesh.

    Modi accused Naidu of nurturing Prime Ministerial ambitions though he had miserably failed to run his own state. He even alleged that the Andhra chief minister was "pushing the state into sunset with his corrupt administration to see his son rise".

    The Prime Minister also ridiculed Naidu's efforts to build the grand alliance saying it was an alliance of "family-ruled parties".

    rahul gandhi chandrababu naidu 2019 lok sabha elections

