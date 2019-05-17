  • search
    Chandrababu Naidu meets Kejriwal days ahead of poll results

    By PTI
    New Delhi, May 17: Days ahead of the declaration of the Lok Sabha poll results, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal here on Friday, with the AAP terming it a "courtesy visit".

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh were also present at the meeting. According to sources, Naidu and Kejriwal discussed the scenario after the election results are declared and what role their parties, the TDP and the AAP would play in government formation if such a situation rises.

    However, the AAP maintained that Naidu paid a courtesy visit to Kejriwal. Earlier in the day, TDP president Naidu, who has been rallying regional parties to form a non-BJP coalition, met CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury in the national capital. Sources said that Naidu is likely to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the national capital and BSP chief Mayawati in Lucknow on Saturday.

    The TDP chief had met the election commission earlier in the day and told reporters that but any outfit which is against the saffron party are welcome to join a grand alliance after the election results are declared. Results of the general elections will be declared on May 23.

    PTI

    More CHANDRABABU NAIDU News

