Chandrababu Naidu hits back, says Modi forcing him to indulge in personal attacks

    Hyderabad, Feb 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a bitter against Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu during rally in Guntur and described him as being a champion at backstabbing, citing the NT Rama Rao episode. Naidu hit back and Modi and said that the Prime Minister is forcing him to indulge in personal attacks.

    Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu
    "I don't usually make personal attacks, but Modi is now forcing me to do so with his comments. He speaks about bringing about a triple talaq law to help Muslim women abandoned by their husbands, but he has no answer if anybody asks him about his own wife, Yashoda Ben," and NDTV report quoted Naidu saying.

    Taking exception to the Prime Minister addressing him as "father of Lokesh" at a rally in Guntur on Sunday, Naidu launched a counter-offensive by dragging Narendra Modi's wife into the row. 

    [Time for Modi to go home says Naidu]

    "You have estranged your wife. Do you have any respect in the family system," Naidu asked Modi. 

    The TDP president said he loved his family and respected it. 

    "Why does he (Chandrababu Naidu) often claim that he is senior to me? Yes, he is senior to me in switching sides, forming new alliances and "backstabbing" his seniors - just the way he deceived his father-in-law (NT Rama Rao)," Modi had said during Guntur rally. Naidu is losing popularity in his state, alleged PM Modi.

    [Collective leadership need of the hour: Chandrababu Naidu]

    Naidu alleged the opposition YSR Congress mobilised crowds for the Prime Minister's public meeting at Guntur as the BJP totally "lost" public support in the state.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 10, 2019, 22:49 [IST]
