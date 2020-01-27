Chandra Shekhar Aazad likely to attend Gauri Lankesh’s birth anniversary on Jan 29 in Bengaluru

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Jan 27: The Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad arrived in Delhi on Monday morning after he was sent back to Delhi by Hyderabad Police. He is reportedly unwell and will be taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He is likely to attend the birth anniversary celebrations of late journalist Gauri Lankesh on January 29.

Reportedly, he was put on a flight by Hyderabad police in, where he was detained while on his way to take part in an anti-CAA and anti-NRC event.

According to his aides, Aazad is unwell, hence will be reportedly taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Detained Bhim Army Chief forcibly being sent back to Delhi

According to PTI, Azad is likely to visit Karnataka on Tuesday to address two rallies in Gulbarga and Bidar, if he is well. In Bengaluru, he is likely to attend the birth anniversary celebrations of late journalist Gauri Lankesh on January 29.

On Monday, through Twitter he pledged that Bahujan society would never forget the insult and he will "back soon".

Aazad, landed in Delhi after 9 am today. Besides this, he alleged that the cops had denied demonstrators the right to protest and alleged that they had been beaten up.

On Monday, the Dalit leader wrote on Twitter that in Telengana, the tyranny has reached its peak. People's voice are being suppressed and rights to protest is being snatched. He alleged that protesters were batton-charged followed with his arrest.

Hyderabad Police detains Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad

"Remember Bahujan society will never forget this insult. Will be back soon," he tweeted, tagging the Telangana Chief Minister's Office.