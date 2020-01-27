  • search
Trending Coronavirus Explainers
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chandra Shekhar Aazad likely to attend Gauri Lankesh’s birth anniversary on Jan 29 in Bengaluru

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 27: The Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad arrived in Delhi on Monday morning after he was sent back to Delhi by Hyderabad Police. He is reportedly unwell and will be taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He is likely to attend the birth anniversary celebrations of late journalist Gauri Lankesh on January 29.

    Reportedly, he was put on a flight by Hyderabad police in, where he was detained while on his way to take part in an anti-CAA and anti-NRC event.

    Chandra Shekhar Aazad likely to attend Gauri Lankesh’s birth anniversary on Jan 29 in Bengaluru
    Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad

    According to his aides, Aazad is unwell, hence will be reportedly taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

    Detained Bhim Army Chief forcibly being sent back to Delhi

    According to PTI, Azad is likely to visit Karnataka on Tuesday to address two rallies in Gulbarga and Bidar, if he is well. In Bengaluru, he is likely to attend the birth anniversary celebrations of late journalist Gauri Lankesh on January 29.

    On Monday, through Twitter he pledged that Bahujan society would never forget the insult and he will "back soon".

    Aazad, landed in Delhi after 9 am today. Besides this, he alleged that the cops had denied demonstrators the right to protest and alleged that they had been beaten up.

    On Monday, the Dalit leader wrote on Twitter that in Telengana, the tyranny has reached its peak. People's voice are being suppressed and rights to protest is being snatched. He alleged that protesters were batton-charged followed with his arrest.

    Hyderabad Police detains Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad

    "Remember Bahujan society will never forget this insult. Will be back soon," he tweeted, tagging the Telangana Chief Minister's Office.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    bhim army gauri lankesh bengaluru

    Story first published: Monday, January 27, 2020, 13:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 27, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X