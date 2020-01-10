Chandra Grahan 2020: Myths, Do’s and Don'ts for today's lunar eclipse in India

New Delhi, Jan 10: Lunar eclipse 2020 is set to take place today and skywatchers will be able to witness the phenomenon from all parts of India.

The eclipse will begin at 10.37 pm on January 10 and will end around 2.42 am on January 11. It will be visible from different countries in Asia, Africa, Australia and Europe.

Scientists have encouraged people to enjoy the beautiful sight. They have appealed to people to shun superstitious beliefs and witness a spellbinding celestial occurrence.

However, existing superstitions and myths among the people in India keeps them from witnessing one of the most beautiful phenomenon of universe.

Eclipse myth in India

In India, there are various myths and superstitions rleated to eclipses, whether it is solar or lunar.

According to the Indian version of lunar eclipse, a demon named Rahu eats up the moon during eclipse.

Chandra Grahan 2020: Do's and don'ts

Indians consider lunar eclipse as inauspicious and refrain from eating or cooking during the eclipse.

Pregnant women need to be extra cautious Pregnant ladies should not see the Eclipse at all.

It is believed that the Negative energies released during the eclipse can cause sever problems to the eyes, skin and hormones.

Usually, food prepared before the eclipse must not be consumed during or after the Eclipse.

During the eclipse, it is believed that negative or harmful rays are circulated in the environment. Hence advised to remain indoors and avoid looking directly at the eclipse.

These rays also get absorbed in the food. The cooked food should be eaten before eclipse.

One should avoid eating and drinking during the eclipse phase too. In households, people add tulsi (Basil leaves) to keep drinking water pure.

People should also refrain from sleeping during this period.

It is believed that during pregnancy when a pregnant women watches a lunar eclipse, the baby will have a cleft lip.