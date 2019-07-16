  • search
    Chandra Grahan 2019: Major Hindu temples to close during eclipse

    New Delhi, July 16: Skygazers are all set for a partial lunar eclipse will be visible in India and many parts of the world on 16 and 17 July. 2019 is really special as Lunar Eclipse also known as Chandra Grahan and Guru Purnima will take place on the same day July 16 after 149 years.

    Major Hindu temples across India will shut their doors July 16-17 to ward off the negative energy.

    Chandra Grahan 2019: Major Hindu temples to close during eclipse
    File photo of Tirumala Temple

    According to Hindu Texts, during an eclipse, heavenly bodies, particularly the Sun and the moon, emit abnormal negative energies. Therefore, the doors of the temple housing the main deity are closed to prevent and minimize these negative energies that could disturb the effects of the Divine energy on the devotees.

    Last time when Guru Purnima and Lunar Eclipse were together, on July 12, 1870, the moon was eclipsed, which had a profound effect on the quantities.

    Tirumala temple

    The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has cancelled various darshans on July 16 and 17.

    Partial Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan 2019: Date, Time, Significance

    The temple will remain closed from 7 pm on July 16 till 5 am on July 17, Privileged darshans for senior citizens, parents with infants and donors also have been cancelled for the same day.

    Madurai Meenakshi temple

    Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple and its twenty-two satellite temples in Madurai would remain closed from 6.30pm on July 16 in view of the lunar eclipse.

    Special pujas and abhishekams would be performed to the deity after the eclipse ends at 4.30am on Wednesday, and the doors of the temple would be opened at 5.30 am.

    Bhadradri temple

    The Lord Rama temple in Bhadrachalam will remain closed from Tuesday 6 pm to Wednesday (July 17) 5 am due to lunar eclipse.

    The devotees will be allowed inside the temple from 9 am after the Shuddhi, Punyavachanam and other rituals.

    In most temples across south India which will remain shut during the eclipse, the idols and sanctums will be covered by organic material like "grass, leaves of the neem or vila trees or raw silk shroud to prevent the natural aura from being destroyed."

    The lunar eclipse falls between 1.31 am and lasts up to 4.29 am on July 17. It is a tradition to close the temple six hours prior to eclipse which will be followed this year too.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 6:08 [IST]
