Chandigarh-Kochuveli express fire in Delhi douses

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Sep 06: Massive fire that broke out on Friday afternoon in rear power car of Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express at platform number eight of New Delhi Railway Station has been successfully doused by twelve fire tenders. All passengers have been evacuated safely. No casualty was reported.

Reportedly, the power car of a train at platform number eight caught fire. The immediate action taken by the fire officials helped the fire not to spread much. Twelve fire tenders successfully doused the fire and evacuated the commuters to a safe place. No loss of life has been reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said. "The fire broke out in the rear power car of the 12218 Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express around 1:40 pm," he said, adding that the incident occurred when the train was leaving platform number eight. The fire has been extinguished. Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire department official said.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the last power car of the Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express had caught fire.

दिल्ली में चंडीगढ - कोचुवल्ली एक्सप्रेस की पिछली पॉवर कार में आग लगने की घटना हुई है।



फॉयर ब्रिगेड द्वारा मौके पर पहुंच आग पर काबू पा लिया गया है। वरिष्ठ अधिकारी घटनास्थल पर हैं तथा स्थिति पर नजर रखे हुए हैं। घटना में किसी प्रकार की कोई जनहानि नही हुई है। — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 6, 2019

Earlier, a fire broke out in a coach of Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Superfast Express during shunting. The fire broke out in the coach number S6.