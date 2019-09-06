  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chandigarh-Kochuveli express fire in Delhi douses

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 06: Massive fire that broke out on Friday afternoon in rear power car of Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express at platform number eight of New Delhi Railway Station has been successfully doused by twelve fire tenders. All passengers have been evacuated safely. No casualty was reported.

    ANI Image of Massive fire breaks out in rear power car of Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express at platform
    ANI Image of Massive fire breaks out in rear power car of Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express at platform

    Reportedly, the power car of a train at platform number eight caught fire. The immediate action taken by the fire officials helped the fire not to spread much. Twelve fire tenders successfully doused the fire and evacuated the commuters to a safe place. No loss of life has been reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

    Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said. "The fire broke out in the rear power car of the 12218 Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express around 1:40 pm," he said, adding that the incident occurred when the train was leaving platform number eight. The fire has been extinguished. Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire department official said.

    Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the last power car of the Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express had caught fire.

    Earlier, a fire broke out in a coach of Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Superfast Express during shunting. The fire broke out in the coach number S6.

    More FIRE News

    Read more about:

    fire

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue