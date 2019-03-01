  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chanda Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot’s residences searched by ED in loan fraud case

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Mar 1: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out searches against former ICICI bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot in connection with a bank loan fraud case, officials said.

    Former ICICI bank CEO Chanda Kochhar. PTI file photo

    They said the raids are being carried out in at least five office and residential premises in Mumbai and a few other locations.

    The agency had registered a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) earlier this month against Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, Dhoot and others to probe alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in sanctioning of Rs 1,875-crore loans by the ICICI bank to the corporate group.

    A team of ED sleuths, assisted by the police, is looking for more evidences in the case and the raids were launched early Friday morning, officials said.

    The ED's PMLA case was filed after taking cognisance of a CBI complaint lodged in the matter last month.

    Also Read | Cabinet approves 10 pc reservation for general category poor in J-K

    The CBI had named Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar, and Dhoot and his companies -- Videocon International Electronics Ltd (VIEL) and Videocon Industries Limited (VIL).

    The central probe agency also named Supreme Energy, a company founded by Dhoot, and Nupower Renewables, a company controlled by Deepak Kochhar, in the FIR.

    It is alleged that Dhoot had invested in Deepak Kochhar's company Nupower through his firm Supreme Energy a quid pro quo to loans cleared by ICICI Bank after Chanda Kochhar took over as the CEO of the bank on May 1, 2009.

    The ownership of Nupower and Supreme Energy changed hands through a complex web of shared transactions between Deepak Kochhar and Dhoot, the CBI alleged.

    Read more about:

    chanda kochhar icici bank enforcement directorate

    Story first published: Friday, March 1, 2019, 11:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue