Challenge to dissolution of J&K assembly rejected by SC

Challenge to dissolution of J&K assembly rejected by SC

New Delhi, Dec 10: The Supreme Court has rejected a petition that challenged the dissolution of the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly.

BJP leader and former MLA Dr Gagan Bhagat had moved Supreme Court challenging the dissolution of State Assembly by Governor Satya Pal Malik. Terming the Governor a "liar", he said there is no Muslim cook at Raj Bhavan in Jammu from the last 30 years and there is no question of a cook not being available in the Governor house on Eid.