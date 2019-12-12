  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Jharkhand Assembly Polls
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Challenge to CAB in SC seeks similar rights for those from Bhutan, Sri Lanka

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 12: The IUML which has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has questioned why the new law protects only specific religious minorities.

    In its plea, the IUML asks why the protection is given only to specific religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Why not those from Myanmar and Sri Lanka, the petition also asks.

    Challenge to CAB in SC seeks similar rights for those from Bhutan, Sri Lanka
    The Supreme Court of India

    Further, the petitioner contended that the new legislation is discriminatory in nature. It discriminates against religiously persecuted Muslim immigrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. The petition points out that the Ahmadaiya, Hazaras and Shias too are persecuted.

    CAB: No one can take away your rights, PM Modi assures people of Assam

    Further, the petition says that the law violates secularism and fundamental value of the Constitution that all should be treated equally alike. The petition seeks for the legislation to be struck down.

    The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah following a six-hour debate replied that the Bill seeks to provide citizenship to persecuted minorities in the three countries. It does not take away the citizenship of anyone, Shah also said.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the passage of the Bill as a landmark day for India and its ethos of compassion and brotherhood. The Bill will "alleviate sufferings of many who faced persecution for years", Modi also said.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court citizenship amendment bill iuml rajya sabha

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue