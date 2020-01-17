  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Davinder Singh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Challenge Rahul to speak 10 lines on CAA: Nadda

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 17: BJP working president J P Nadda on Friday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he has no knowledge and understanding of the amended Citizenship Act and dared him to speak 10 sentences on the law.

    Challenge Rahul to speak 10 lines on CAA: Nadda
    BJP working president J P Nadda

    Accusing Gandhi of misleading the country, Nadda said at an event here that the amended law is for minorities who faced religious persecution in neighbouring countries for years and had taken shelter in India. He said that those opposing the amended citizenship law were essentially "weakening" the country.

    Battle for Delhi: How Anti-CAA protests likely to play 'spoilsport' for three parties

    Nadda also alleged that the opposition parties were left with no issues against the Modi government which, he said, solved problems that had been pending for over 70 years in six months.

    More JP NADDA News

    Read more about:

    jp nadda rahul gandhi citizenship bill bjp

    Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 17:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue