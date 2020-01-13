  • search
    Challenge PM to go to universities, meet students: Rahul Gandhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 13: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit any university of the country, where the students, have expressed anger over the failure of the economy and the resulting joblessness.

    "Mr Modi should stand up and have the courage to speak to the youngsters in the universities and tell them why the economy's so bad. He does not have the guts to do it. I challenge him to tell the people what he is going to do with the country," Gandhi said.

    "Instead of addressing the problem of the youth, Narendra Modi is trying to distract the nation and divide the people. Voice of the youth is legitimate, it should be heard," he said after attending a meeting of 20 opposition parties.

    NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja, JMM leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, LJD chief Sharad Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party leader Upendra Kushwaha, RJD leader Manoj Jha, National Conference leader Hasnain Masoodi, besides Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel and former prime minister Manmohan Singh were among those present at the meeting.

    The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stayed away from the Opposition meet.

