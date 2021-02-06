Chakka jam: No untoward incident, but farmers block several highways

We plan to stay at Delhi borders at least till Oct 2: Rakesh Tikait

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 06: The farmers have closed the highway in Haryana's Palwal as part of the Chakka Jam.

Meanwhile the ADG of UP said that no untoward incident has taken place so far. We have got support from farmer organisations, with their cooperation and our effort no untoward incident has happened so far.

Today also we've deployed adequate security force, UP ADG of Law and order said.

Chakka jam: Delhi Metro security update

At the Ghazipur border, the police restricted farm union leader, Rakesh Tikait from keeping flowers near the barricades.

The farmers however blocked the roads in Sangrur and Rohtak-Jind highway. armers also blocked state highway connecting Gohana to Bhiwani at Haryana Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar's native Nindana in Rohtak.