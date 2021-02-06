Chakka jam: Delhi Metro security update

Delhi Police asks social media giants for information on creators of toolkit

New Delhi, Feb 06: A high alert has been declared in Delhi ahead o the chakka jam by farmers.

Drones have been deployed a massive security cover is in place to ensure that a January 26 like situation doesn't arise. The farmer unions have however said that the chakka jam will not affect Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The chakka jam will begin at 12 pm and end at 3 pm.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava also held a meeting with the senior officers of the force and reviewed the security arrangements.'

Farmers' Protest: Delhi braces for 'Chakka Jam' with water cannons, 50,000 personnel

The police will also be monitoring content on the social media to keep a watch on those spreading rumours against the force, officials said.

Delhi Metro: Security update:

Entry/exit gates of Mandi House, ITO and Delhi Gate are closed.

Entry/exit gates of Vishwavidyalaya station are closed.

Entry/exit gates of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Janpath and Central Secretariat are closed.

Interchange facility is available.

Entry/exit gates of Khan Market and Nehru Place are closed.