  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Chaiwala' betrayed people by going back on promises: Akhilesh Yadav

    By PTI
    |

    Kaushambi (UP), May 2: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the "chaiwala" has betrayed people by going back on his promises. He also hit out at the "thoko (violent) policy" of the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

    Akhilesh Yadav
    File Photo of Akhilesh Yadav

    Addressing an election meeting for SP-BSP alliance candidates from Kaushambi and Pratapgarh here, the SP chief said, "The 'chaiwala' (tea seller) has gone back on the promises... they have been exposed... chaiwala has this time come as 'chowkidar' (watchman)." Modi has often referred to himself as a 'chaiwala' and 'chowkidar'.

    Onlookers awestruck as Priyanka Gandhi holds snake in her hand ]

    In a dig at the Yogi Adityanath government, Yadav said those pursuing 'thoko policy' were insulting the police force of the state. He had earlier alleged that police officers of the state were following the 'thoko neeti' (encounter policy) of the chief minister to avoid getting transferred.

    Talking about the alliance between Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the former chief minister said there is a wave in favour of the alliance. "Public is the real king in a democracy. There is a wave in favour of the alliance," he said.

    "BJP supporters want to drag us down by hook or crook... we want that all castes get proper representation, only then social right and honour can be established," Yadav asserted.

    The SP leader urged the people to vote for the SP-BSP alliance as he said this single act can "teach a lesson" to the wrongdoers. "By pressing button for the alliance candidates, the 'chowkidar' and 'thokidars' will be removed," he said. Yadav added that the alliance was fighting for farmers, youths, Dalits, backwards and minorities.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More AKHILESH YADAV News

    Read more about:

    akhilesh yadav lok sabha elections 2019 narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue