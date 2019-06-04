  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chaddi gangs of Jammu keep people on tenterhooks

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Jammu, June 04: Videos and photos of an alleged gang of thieves just in their innerwears sneaking into houses during night created panic among people in the city.

    The 'Chaddi Gang', known to move around in the nights in their innerwears, is notorious for committing robberies mostly when residents are not in their home and it is locked from outside.

    Chaddi gangs of Jammu keep people on tenterhooks
    Representational Image

    In recent video clips and photos doing the rounds on social media, five young men in their innerwears were caught on CCTV cameras entering various houses in the city, officials said.

    Hyderabad's 'Chaddi-baniyan gang' caught on CCTV, police ask citizens to keep vigil

    The CCTV footage are believed to be of the gang walking in an isolated street, probably conducting a recce to find locked houses in the area, the officials said.

    The footage and pictures have gone viral on social media triggering panic among residents who wrote posts critical of policing in the city.

    Based on the suspicion that some of recent robberies in the city could have been carried out by the gang, the police have launched a hunt to nab the members.

    A police officer said, "Our action is on. We have got important leads. We are very seriously following it. We will catch them."

    The 'Chaddi Gang' also breaks into houses even when residents are present.

    More CCTV CAMERAS News

    Read more about:

    cctv cameras social media cctv footage jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 9:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue