CGTET 2019 notification released: How to apply; Exam date

India

oi-Vikas SV

Raipur, Jan 18: CGTET 2019 notification for the recruitment of school teachers has been released on official website cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.

Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test or CGTET 2019 is conducted by Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board. The online application was made available on January 17, 2019. The last date of application is February 3, 2019.

It is a state level teaching entrance exam. CG TET 2019 is a mandatory examination to qualify for getting a government jobs in teaching fields. The Exam is being held for recruitment of primary school teachers and upper primary teachers.

CG TET 2019 exam date; Result date:

The CG TET examination will be held on Sunday February 24, 2019 in 27 districts across the state. The exam will be conducted in two shifts - first shift exam will be conducted from 09:30 am to 12:15 pm for Class 1 to 5 while the second shift exam will be conducted from 02:00 pm to 04:45 pm for Class 6 to 8.

Result of the CGTET 2019 exam is likely to be decalred by September 2019.

Steps to apply for CG TET 2019:

Click here to directly go to the page which has all the information about CGTET 2019 exam.

to directly go to the page which has all the information about CGTET 2019 exam. The page which appears has all the info0rmation about the exam. Go to the 8th option which says "Online applocation form".

Open the new registration form and first register them in official web portal by entering valid mobile number and email id etc.

After that log in your account with the help of login credentials.

Fill your qualification details and personal information in online application form.

After filling all details upload candidates scanned passport size image and signature in the prescribed format.

Candidates need to submit required application fee by suitable mode.

Crosscheck the enter details by candidates before submitting it.

Finally, Submit dully filled application form and take a print out of it for reference purpose