    CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 date: Toppers to get free helicopter ride

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 10: The Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    CGBSE Secretary VK Goyal on Monday had told Careers360 that the result date for both the 10th and 12th exams will be notified on May 10, today.

    CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 date: Toppers to get free helicopter ride

    "The Class 10, 12 exam results 2022 date may be notified tomorrow. The results will be announced by Saturday, May 14 and will be available on the official website, the official had said on Monday.
    Over 8 lakh students appeared for the CGBSE Class 10 and 12 exams this year. The exams were held in March.

    "Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal." "I have full faith that if our students get some unique motivation and if a unique reward is set for them, then their desire to succeed will also increase," Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, Bhupesh Bagel had said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 11:38 [IST]
    X