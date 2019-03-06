  • search
    CEO of Salman Khan’s ‘Being Human’ accused of physical assault by actor Andria D'Souza

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Mar 06: An FIR has been registered against Manish Mandhana, CEO of Salman Khan's charitable clothing brand Being Human by model-actor Andria D'Souza at Gamdevi police station in Mumbai.

    The actress claims that Mandhana abused her physically in November 2017. The physical attack led to her hearing loss in the right ear.

    CEO of Salman Khan’s ‘Being Human’ accused of physical assault by actor Andria DSouza
    Photo courtesy: Andria D'Souza/Instagram

    Based on her complaint filed at Gamdevi police station on March 4, police charged Mandhana has been charged under Section 325 of the Indian Penal Code. Andria said she has submitted the medical reports as well as photographs of her injuries to the police.

    The actress also claimed she was in a 'happy space' with Manish, despite his marital status as he lied to her saying his marriage was almost over. Andria, who was last seen in Kamasutra 3D, said the first incident of physical abuse occurred in August 2017.

    According to Mid-day, D'Souza and Mandhana first met in Dubai in late 2015 during the launch of a Being Human store where they instantly "hit it off." Things, however, went downhill in August 2017, after which he got physically abusive.

