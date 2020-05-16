  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Centre withdraws 10 CAPF companies from Jammu; sends nine to Maharashtra

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 16: The Union Home Ministry on Saturday ordered withdrawal of 10 CAPF companies from Jammu and Kashmir and sent nine such units to Maharashtra, officials said.

    They said the 10 units comprising over 1,000 personnel are being withdrawn from the Jammu region of the Union Territory.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    It has also released nine companies -- four from the Rapid Action Force, two from the Central Reserve Police Force and three from the Central Industrial Security Force -- to Maharashtra.

    Maharashtra considers lockdown extension in Mumbai, Pune and other hotspots until May 31

    For Maharashtra, five companies have been withdrawn from Jammu, while rest four have been released from the Mumbai-based unit of the RAF, CRPF's specialised counter-riots force, they said.

    The state had sought 20 Central Armed Police Forces companies recently to relieve its police personnel who, it said, were overworked during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

    More MAHARASHTRA News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X