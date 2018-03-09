This government is for all; whether they voted for us or not: PM Modi in Agartala

Keeping his poll promise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Tripura on Friday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Biplab Deb, the first BJP chief minister of the north eastern state.

Addressing the crowd, PM Modi thanked the people of Tripura for the mandate and also for making a peaceful election possible.

"I want to thank the people of Tripura. The polls were peaceful and for that, the people should be congratulated," PM Modi said.

"It is Diwali all over again in Tripura today. There is new hope, enthusiasm and joy in the state," he said.

"In the history of India, there are some elections that will always be discussed. The 2018 Tripura elections is one such example. People will continue to discuss these polls" he added.

"I am here to assure the people of Tripura, this BJP government is for people who voted for us and for those who did not vote for us. Elections are over and we have to look ahead. We will serve every citizen of Tripura," he further said.

"Since 2014 I have visited the northeast several times, our ministers have visited several times. All of this is not for elections. It is to serve the people of this region. There are so many opportunities here in the northeast," he stressed.

"Good governance, Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, people's participation...we hold these principles in high regard. Ours is a Government that will take every section of society together and work for Tripura," he said.

"The Central Government will support the new Government of Tripura as they fulfil the dreams of people. Tripura's dreams are our dreams as well," he added.

The BJP-ITBP alliance, which decimated the Left's 25-year rule in the northeastern state, ascended to power today giving BJP its first chief minister in the state. Biplab Deb, 48, took charge as Chief Minister with Jishnu Debbarma as his deputy.

