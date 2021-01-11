Centre will bear vaccination cost of healthcare, frontline workers: PM Modi tells CMs

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 11: The Central government will bear the cost of vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at an interaction with chief ministers over Covid-19 situation and vaccination roll-out which will start from January 16.

"I'm satisfied that we worked together by standing united in the Covid crisis, quick decisions were taken with full sensitivity. As a result, Covid-19 has not spread in India on the scale, on which it spread anywhere else in the world," said PM Modi.

"Health workers, government as well as private will be vaccinated first of all. Sanitation workers, other frontline workers, defence forces, Police and other paramilitary forces will also be vaccinated in the first phase," the prime minister said.

"Around 3 crore healthcare workers and frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase of vaccination. In the 2nd phase, those above 50 years and those under 50 years with co-morbid conditions will be vaccinated," he added.

"If you look at the number of health and frontline workers across all states, it stands at around 3 crores. It has been decided that state govts will not have to bear the expenses of vaccination of these 3 crore people in the first phase. Govt of India will bear these expenses," he further said.

Today's meeting was PM Modi's first interaction with chief ministers after the approval of two coronavirus vaccines for restricted emergency use by India's drug regulator. The prime minister has earlier spoken with state chief ministers following the pandemic's outbreak in the country.

DCGI, India's drugs regulator has approved Oxford vaccine Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.