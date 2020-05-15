Centre, West Bengal tussle again, now on repatriation flights

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 15: In yet another tussle with Narendra Modi government, the West Bengal government has claimed that it communicated with the Centre over bring back stranded Indian nationals from different countries in detail long back but the state awaits flights from the central government.

However, the MEA had said it does not discriminate between states, and the Centre's Vande Bharat mission is for all stranded Indians.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava made the comments in response to West Bengal Home Secretary Partha Chatterjee's accusation that the Centre was discriminating between states.

"The MEA does not discriminate between states. GOI's Vande Bharat Mission is for all stranded Indians, including those from West Bengal. Over 3,700 of them have registered for repatriation from different parts of the world @MoCA_GoI @HomeSecretaryWB," Srivastava said in a tweet, tagging the post of Chatterjee.

GOWB keen to welcome back our people stranded in different countries and has long back communicated its agreement as well as quarantine arrangements details etc to GOI for special international inbound journeys. Letters attached. Bengal awaits flights. pic.twitter.com/D6k4eNNA9k — HOME DEPARTMENT - GOVT. OF WEST BENGAL (@HomeBengal) May 15, 2020

Chatterjee had tweeted, "Is the MEA asking us to believe that there are enough people to come from Georgia to Gujarat but none want to come to Kolkata? Also, there are enough people to come back to Bihar from Kyrgyzstan but not enough to bring back to Bengal? Stop this injustice !!! #MithyebadiBJP".

Srivastava also said that the Centre will facilitate flights to Kolkata if the state government will confirm arrangements to receive and quarantine.

Coronavirus outbreak: In less than fortnight, COVID-19 cases spikes over three times in India

"Will gladly facilitate flights to Kolkata if the state government will confirm arrangements to receive and quarantine. Will also help in return of West Bengal residents through land borders with neighbours. We hope to receive an early response on the matter. @MoCA_GoI @HomeSecretaryWB," Srivastava said in another tweet.

The government launched the Vande Bharat mission on May 7 to bring back Indians stranded in various countries due to coronavirus-related restrictions.