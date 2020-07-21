Masks do not prevent coronavirus spread: Centre's waring against using N-95 masks

New Delhi, July 21: The Centre has warned all states and union territories against the use of N-95 masks with valved respirators by people, claiming that these masks do not prevent the virus from spreading out and are "detrimental" to the measures adopted for its containment.

In a letter, the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) in the Ministry of Health said it has been observed that there is "inappropriate use" of N-95 masks, particularly those with valved respirators, by the public other than designated health workers.

"It is to bring to your knowledge that the use of valved respirator N-95 masks is detrimental to the measures adopted for preventing the spread of coronavirus as it does not prevent the virus from escaping out of the mask. In view of the above, I request you to instruct all concerned to follow the use of face/mouth cover and prevent inappropriate use of N-95 masks," the letter said.

In April, the government had issued an advisory on the use of homemade protective cover for face and mouth, asking people to wear it, particularly when they step out of their residences. The advisory also stressed that these face covers should be washed and cleaned each day, as instructed, and stated that any used cotton cloth can be used to make this face cover.

"Never share the face cover with anyone. Every member in a family should have separate face cover," the advisory stated.

According to the health ministry's Monday bulletin, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 11-lakh mark on Monday, while the total number of recovered patients increased to over seven lakh.