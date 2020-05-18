  • search
    New Delhi, May 18: The Centre has eased several restrictions while announcing the lockdown 4.0.

    Centre wants strict curbs to continue in these cities

    While the Centre has said that the states should decide on the zones, it also has advised that some cities need the restrictions to continue. Many states have said that they would follow the guidelines announced by the Centre. However some states have also said that the restrictions would continue like earlier as they are reporting a large number of cases.

    Full list of what is allowed and not allowed during lockdown 4.0

    The Centre has pointed out that in several states there are cities which need additional precaution.

    Here are the list of cities that the Centre would want maximum restrictions to continue:

    Maharashtra: Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Solapur, Nashik, Aurangabad, Palghar

    Tamil Nadu : Greater Chennai, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur and Villupuram

    Gujarat : Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara

    Rajasthan : Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur

    West Bengal : Kolkata, Howrah

    Madhya Pradesh : Indore, Bhopal

    Uttar Pradesh : Agra, Meerut

    Andhra Pradesh : Kurnool

    Telangana : Greater Hyderabad

    Punjab : Amritsar

    Odisha : Berhampur

    Delhi

    Story first published: Monday, May 18, 2020, 12:08 [IST]
