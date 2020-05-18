Centre wants strict curbs to continue in these cities

New Delhi, May 18: The Centre has eased several restrictions while announcing the lockdown 4.0.

While the Centre has said that the states should decide on the zones, it also has advised that some cities need the restrictions to continue. Many states have said that they would follow the guidelines announced by the Centre. However some states have also said that the restrictions would continue like earlier as they are reporting a large number of cases.

The Centre has pointed out that in several states there are cities which need additional precaution.

Here are the list of cities that the Centre would want maximum restrictions to continue:

Maharashtra: Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Solapur, Nashik, Aurangabad, Palghar

Tamil Nadu : Greater Chennai, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur and Villupuram

Gujarat : Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara

Rajasthan : Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur

West Bengal : Kolkata, Howrah

Madhya Pradesh : Indore, Bhopal

Uttar Pradesh : Agra, Meerut

Andhra Pradesh : Kurnool

Telangana : Greater Hyderabad

Punjab : Amritsar

Odisha : Berhampur

Delhi