Centre to restore mobile services in J&K this month, internet restoration to take time

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 21: In a bid to restore normalcy further, the Centre is most likely to restore mobile services in the Valley by the end of this month.

Sources tell OneIndia that all efforts are being made to restore mobile services in Jammu and Kashmir on September 27, then ay both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan will address the UN General Assembly in New York.

The source further added that while mobile services would start functioning from September 27 onwards, there is no decision taken as yet to start internet services as yet. We would analyse the situation further before restoring internet services. Currently, it is not advisable, the Home Ministry official also added.

BJP reaches out to intellectuals to explain benefits of scrapping Article 370

The internet has remained suspended in J&K from August 4 onwards, a day before the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken.

In August, it was decided to ease out further curbs and restore landline telephone services in most places across the Valley.

Landline telephone services have been restored in most areas across the length and breadth of the Valley, the officials had said.

Training on Central laws, schemes set to get underway in Jammu and Kashmir

Restrictions have been lifted from most areas of the Kashmir valley, but the deployment of security forces continued on the ground to maintain law and order.