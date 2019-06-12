  • search
    Centre to introduce Triple Talaq Bill in Budget Session

    New Delhi, June 12: The BJP-led Centre would introduce the contentious Triple Talaq Bill in Parliament in the upcoming Budget Session. The Union Cabinet today cleared a fresh bill to ban the practice of instant triple talaq.

    "We will introduce the triple talaq bill in the upcoming parliament session," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said while briefing the media about the decisions taken at the Cabinet Meeting today.

    Union Minister Prakash Javadekar
    The bill will replace an ordinance issued in February by the previous BJP-led NDA government. The fresh will be introduced in the budget session of Parliament, beginning Monday.

    The opposition had been opposing provisions of the bill in Rajya Sabha where the government lacked numbers to ensure its passage. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, which made the practice of instant triple talaq (talaq-e-biddat) a penal offence, was opposed by opposition parties which claimed that jail term for the husband for divorcing his wife was legally untenable.

    [Centre clears Ordinance criminalising triple talaq: A timeline]

    The government had promulgated the ordinance on triple talaq twice. Under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2019, divorcing through instant triple talaq will be illegal, void and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband. A bill to convert the earlier ordinance, issued in September 2018, was cleared by the Lok Sabha in December and was pending in the Rajya Sabha. Since the bill could not get parliamentary approval, a fresh ordinance was issued.

