Severe pollution crisis: Centre holds high-level meeting, state secretaries to monitor 24x7

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Nov 03: A high-level meeting over severe pollution crisis in Delhi was held today. Principal Secretary to Prime Minister and Cabinet Secretary of India was part of the meeting.

Cabinet Secretary to monitor the situation on a daily basis. State Chief Secretaries have been asked to monitor their districts on 24x7.

The national capital region (NCR) and nearby areas are shrouded in a toxic haze and a public health emergency has been declared in the national capital.

Principal Secretary to Prime Minister held a high level meeting today through video conferencing with Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, to tackle air pollution. About 300 teams are in the field in Delhi to reduce air pollution, necessary machinery for this work has been distributed in the states, ANI reported.

The air quality in the national capital continues to worsen with the AQI in most places breaching the 999 mark on Sunday, a day after authorities arrested 38 people for carrying out construction activities despite the ban.

According to the government air quality monitor, the air quality index (AQI) in Bawana was recorded at 999 in Jahangirpuri, Rohini, Sonia Vihar, Shahdara, Okhla, Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, Anand Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Pusa, Mandir Marg, Mundka, Sriniwaspuri and JNU. Other places also crossed the 900-mark.