Centre to hold a high-level meeting on severe pollution crisis today

India

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Nov 03: A high-level meeting over severe pollution crisis in Delhi will be held today. Principal Secretary to Prime Minister and Cabinet Secretary of India will be part of the meeting.

The national capital region (NCR) and nearby areas are shrouded in a toxic haze and a public health emergency has been declared in the national capital.

Principal Secretary to Prime Minister and Cabinet Secretary of India, to hold a high level meeting today, through video conferencing, to tackle air pollution, ANI reported.

The air quality in the national capital continues to worsen with the AQI in most places breaching the 999 mark on Sunday, a day after authorities arrested 38 people for carrying out construction activities despite the ban.

According to the government air quality monitor, the air quality index (AQI) in Bawana was recorded at 999 in Jahangirpuri, Rohini, Sonia Vihar, Shahdara, Okhla, Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, Anand Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Pusa, Mandir Marg, Mundka, Sriniwaspuri and JNU. Other places also crossed the 900-mark.