  • search
Trending Kamlesh Tiwari Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Centre to hold a high-level meeting on severe pollution crisis today

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 03: A high-level meeting over severe pollution crisis in Delhi will be held today. Principal Secretary to Prime Minister and Cabinet Secretary of India will be part of the meeting.

    The national capital region (NCR) and nearby areas are shrouded in a toxic haze and a public health emergency has been declared in the national capital.

    Principal Secretary to Prime Minister and Cabinet Secretary of India, to hold a high level meeting today, through video conferencing, to tackle air pollution, ANI reported.

    File photo
    File photo

    The air quality in the national capital continues to worsen with the AQI in most places breaching the 999 mark on Sunday, a day after authorities arrested 38 people for carrying out construction activities despite the ban.

    According to the government air quality monitor, the air quality index (AQI) in Bawana was recorded at 999 in Jahangirpuri, Rohini, Sonia Vihar, Shahdara, Okhla, Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, Anand Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Pusa, Mandir Marg, Mundka, Sriniwaspuri and JNU. Other places also crossed the 900-mark.

    More POLLUTION News

    Read more about:

    pollution centre

    Story first published: Sunday, November 3, 2019, 17:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue