Centre to give 500 railway coaches to Delhi govt, testing to be tripled in 6 days, says Amit Shah

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 14: After the meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan over the COVID-19 situation in the national capital on Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah charted out measures to help contain coronavirus situation in Delhi.

Speaking to media, in the view of the shortage of beds in the national capital for COVID-19 patients, Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi government will provide 500 railway coaches to Delhi in view of shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients.

In order to combat the menace of coronavirus in the national capital, Shah said that COVID-19 testing would soon be increased by three times in next six days. Comprehensive house-to-house health survey will also be done in Delhi containment zones for COVID-19 contact tracing.

''Extremely productive meeting between Delhi govt and Centre, many key decisions taken; will fight against COVID-19 together. Centre to constitute AIIMS committee for telephonic guidance on correct info, COVID-19 guidelines to small hospitals in Delhi,'' home minister said.

''Centre assured Delhi govt of providing all necessary resources like oxygen cylinders, ventilators to fight COVID-19,'' he added.

The situation in Delhi came up during a review meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi held on Saturday. Shah and Union health minister Harsh Vardhan was present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has crossed the three lakh-mark as the country, for the first time ever, witnessed more than 11,000 cases in 24 hours on Saturday, making it the highest jump recorded in a day till now.