Centre asks states to hand over bodies of suspected Covid cases to kin without waiting for results

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 02: The Union Health Ministry has asked all states and UTs to hand over bodies of suspected COVID-19 cases to their relatives without waiting for laboratory confirmation of the infection but said the mortal remains should be disposed of as per government guidelines.

A letter on the matter was sent to all states and UTs on Wednesday in the wake of issues raised regarding death of suspected COVID-19 patients and bodies not being handed over to relatives pending confirmation of test report by hospitals.

"I would like to clarify that the dead bodies of such suspected COVID cases should be handed over to their relatives immediately and laboratory confirmation of COVID-19 should not be awaited," the letter written by Director General of Health Services (DGHS), Health Ministry, Dr Rajiv Garg said.

These bodies can as a matter of abundant precaution be disposed as per the 'Guidelines on Dead Body Management' available on the website of Union Health Ministry which directs that handlers in PPE accompany the body for final rites, the letter stated.