Centre summons 3 IPS officers from Bengal to report by 5 pm today

    New Delhi, Dec 18: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has once again summoned the 3 IPS officers from Bengal to report to the Centre by 5 pm on Friday.

    Mamata Banerjee
    Mamata Banerjee

    The TMC government in Bengal led by Mamata Banerjee is strongly opposing the Centre's move to send three IPS officers, who were involved in the security of BJP chief JP Nadda during his recent visit to West Bengal, on central deputation.

    The three IPS officers were responsible for the security of Nadda whose convoy was attacked during his recent visit to the state scheduled for Assembly polls in 2021.

    The Centre wants them shifted on account of alleged dereliction of duty that led to the attack on Nadda's convoy in Diamond Harbour constituency of TMC MP and Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

    IPS officers row: Mamata tears into Centre says won’t allow proxy control of Bengal govt

    The West Bengal Chief Minister has slammed the Centre saying the move, particularly before the elections is against the basic tenets of the federal structure. It's "unconstitutional" and completely unacceptable, she has said.

    Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee has called an emergency party meeting on Friday after party heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari tendered his resignation on Thursday as a member of TMC.

    Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday resigned from the primary membership of the TMC, triggering a wave of reignations.

    Story first published: Friday, December 18, 2020, 10:30 [IST]
    X