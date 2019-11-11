Centre starts setting up trust for Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 11: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has started the process to setup the trust that will be handed the responsibility of constructing the Ram temple.

According to reports, the MHA has already started the process to form a trust and a team of experts in the ministry is studying the legalities in the historic Ayodhya verdict.

In one of the most anticipated judgements in India''s history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.

The apex court said the mosque should be constructed at a "prominent site", allotted either by the Centre or the Uttar Pradesh government, and a trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

The site was occupied by the 16th century Babri mosque, built by Mughal empire''s founder Babur, which was destroyed by Hindu kar sevaks on December 6, 1992.

"The lands of our country have witnessed invasions and dissentions. Yet they have assimilated into the idea of India everyone who sought their providence, whether they came as merchants, travellers or as conquerors," said the verdict.

The bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, said possession of the disputed 2.77 acre land rights will be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who is one of the three litigants in the case. The possession however will remain with a central government receiver.

Delivering its verdict in the politically-sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya, the bench made it clear that "possession of the disputed property shall continue to vest in the statutory receiver under the Central Government, until in exercise of its jurisdiction under Section 6 of the Ayodhya Act of 1993, a notification is issued vesting the property in the trust or other body".