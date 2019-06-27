Centre snubs AAP, rejects receiving proposal to make Delhi Metro rides free for women

  • search
    New Delhi, June 27: Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri has reportedly told Parliament that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Delhi government has not send any proposal for free rides for women in Delhi Metro.

    The question was asked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy. The Centre is reportedly of the view that AAP government should look at other ways to ensure women's safety.

    Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri
    Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri. File photo.

    Earlier this month, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's announced that Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus and Delhi Metro services would be made free for women in Delhi.

    Many leaders from opposition parties termed the proposal as a gimmick and added that it was a move to woo voters ahead of the assembly polls. Some leaders even criticised AAP for making it an outright gender issue by limiting the proposal to only women and not the poor who cannot afford metro fares.

    Both Centre and Delhi government have 50 per cent stakes each in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

    Cancel free Metro ride for women: Metro man writes to PM Modi

    The AAP responded to Centre's refusal and said it is their proposal as they have 50 per cent stake in DMRC and the Delhi govt will bear the cost and pay directly to DMRC.

    Metro Man and former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposing the Delhi government's proposal for giving women commuters free rides. In his letter to the Prime Minister on June 10, Sreedharan wrote: "One shareholder cannot take a unilateral decision to give concession to one section of community and push Delhi Metro in to inefficiency and bankruptcy."

    The proposal of the AAP government to exempt women from fare in public transport buses and metro trains is being seen as a major sop before the assembly polls due early 2020.

