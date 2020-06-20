Centre should respond to China’s claim on Galwan Valley: Sena

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, June 20: Shiv Sena deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday said the Centre must respond to China's claim that the sovereignty over the Galwan Valley area in Ladakh belonged to it.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in the clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night. It was the biggest military confrontation between India and China in over five decades.

After India trashed the Chinese Army's claim of sovereignty over the Galwan Valley and asked Beijing to confine its activities to its side of the LAC, China's foreign ministry on Friday claimed that the Galwan Valley was on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday asserted that neither is anyone inside India's territory nor has any of its posts been captured.

Taking to Twitter, Chaturvedi said, "Yesterday PM Modi assured the nation that no posts/territory have been ceded to China, but here China claims Galwan Valley as theirs."

"This is unacceptable and the government needs to clarify or respond to this. Have we ceded our Galwan valley or ousted the PLA from there? Nation wants to know," the recently elected Rajya Sabha member said in the tweet.