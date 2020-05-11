'Centre should not play politics, all states should be given equal importance': Mamata Banerjee

  • search
    New Delhi, May 11: Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the Centre should not play politics at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2,206 people in India.

    At the Chief Ministers' meeting with PM Modi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "We as a state are doing our best to combat the virus; Centre should not play politics in this crucial time. We are surrounded by international borders and other bigger states and have challenges to deal with."

    ''All states should be given equal importance and we should work together as Team India,'' Banerjee said.

    The government had earlier announced that they will provide financial aid and relief to migrant workers and families from the state stranded outside due to the nationwide lockdown.

    West Bengal has 1,939 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with the death toll stands at 185, according to the state health ministry.

