    Centre seeks separate reports from WB govt on political violence, doctors' strike

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 15: The Centre on Saturday sought separate reports from the West Bengal government on political violence in the state which has claimed 160 lives in the past four years, and on the ongoing doctors' strike, officials said.

    Doctors of RML hospital protest to show solidarity with their counterparts in West Bengal.
    A report has been sought from the West Bengal government on measures taken to contain political violence in the state and investigate such incidents so as to bring culprits to book, a home ministry official said.

    Another detailed report has been sought from the West Bengal government on the ongoing strike by the doctors which has crippled medical services in the state, the official said.

    Mamata Banerjee invites striking doctors for talks today after Calcutta HC push

    Meanwhile, citing the growing number of incidents of election-related political violence and casualties over four years from 2016 to 2019, the MHA in an advisory issued to the state government said the unabated violence over the years is evidently a matter of deep concern.

    There have been a number of clashes between TMC and BJP workers post the Lok Sabha polls where the saffron party managed to win 18 of the 42 seats four less than the ruling party.

    Both political parties have since then indulged in a bitter war of words and accused each other of orchestrating violence against their workers.

