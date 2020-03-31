Centre seeks SC directive to media on publication of coronavirus related news

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 31: The Centre has sought a direction from the Supreme Court that no media house should print, publish or telecast anything on COVID-19 without first ascertaining facts from the mechanism provided by the government.

The directive was sought following a report filed by the Home Ministry which said that fake news was the biggest hindrance in fighting the coronavirus.

In its report to the Supreme Court, the Ministry of Home Affairs said fake news has made the fight against coronavirus hard. It is the the biggest hindrance in the fight against the pandemic, the Home Ministry also said.

Earlier the Supreme Court directed the Centre to set up a committee of experts and a portal for information on coronavirus. The court said that the same shall be set up in 24 hours.

The court is hearing a petition seeking directions to provide food and shelter to migrant workers amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta told the court that there is a complete prohibition on interstate migration.

Mehta also said that the government is considering providing counselling to address the panic. He further added that her 22.88 lakh people are being provided food. These are needy persons, migrants and daily wagers. They have been kept in shelter, Mehta also told the court.