Centre's lockdown strategy has failed, states fighting a lonely battle: Rahul Gandhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 26: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the four phases of nationwide lockdown have "failed" and not given the results that Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected.

    Centres lockdown strategy has failed, states fighting a lonely battle: Rahul Gandhi

    Addressing a press conference, Gandhi said, "PM Modi had said we will defeat coronavirus in 21 days. Now we are in our fourth phase of lockdown. It is clear that our lockdown has failed. I would like to ask the government and PM Modi with due respect, as to what is the plan going forward? How do you plan to help businesses, migrants and the poor?"

      He also said that the Congress party is running some states and the party is giving cash to people, including labourers. However, he alleged that the party was not getting any support from the Centre.

      Interacting with reporters on the Covid-19 pandemic, he also asked the central government to clarify its strategy as far as opening up of India is concerned and how it intends to support migrants and states.

      "What is the central government's plan to go forward as the disease is growing exponentially in the country," he said.

      "The four stages of lockdown have not given the result that the Prime Minister expected," he said, adding that it is pretty clear that the aim and purpose of lockdowns have failed in India. He said India is the only country in the world which is relaxing the lockdown when the virus is "exponentially rising".

      Story first published: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 13:07 [IST]
