India on 'constant watch': MEA on reports of Chinese construction in Arunachal

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 18: India has kept a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and has stepped up border infrastructure including the construction of roads and bridges, the ministry of external affairs said responding to reports that claimed Chinese constructions in Arunachal Pradesh.

"We have seen recent reports on China undertaking construction work along the border areas with India. China has undertaken such infrastructure construction activity in the past several years," the MEA said in a statement.

"In response, our government too has stepped up border infrastructure including the construction of roads, bridges etc, which has provided much-needed connectivity to the local population along the border," it added.

"Government remains committed to the objective of creating infrastructure along the border areas for the improvement of livelihood of its citizens, including in Arunachal Pradesh," the report said.

"Government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity," it further added.

Report have said that China has constructed a new village in Arunachal Pradesh, consisting of about 101 homes.

The Chinese purportedly withdrew 10,000 troops from the depth areas adjacent to the Line of Actual Control, the defect boundary between India and China.

India has all along been maintaining that the onus is on China to carry forward the process of disengagement and de-escalation at the friction points in the mountainous region.