    Centre renames 2 prominent institutes after Sushma Swaraj on the eve of her birth anniversary

    New Delhi, Feb 14: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday announced to pay solemn tribute to the invaluable contribution of former External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj, by deciding to rename Delhi's Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra as Sushma Swaraj Bhawan and Foreign Service Institute as Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service.

    Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra re-named as Sushma Swaraj Bhawan

    The announcement was reportedly being made on the eve of the Padma Vibhushan awardee Sawaraj's birth anniversary falling on 14th February in honour of the legacy and decades of public service of the former EAM.

    In 2014, Swaraj bagged the prestigious EAM portfolio under the Modi-led-BJP government. With this she became the second woman to take charge of this ministry after former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

    As the EAM from 2014-19, Swaraj helped implement the foreign policy of BJP government which witnessed the growth in engagement with the Indian diaspora around the globe.

    Her Twitter follower count reached to 11 million, making Swaraj the world's most followed woman leader, and the most followed foreign minister.

    Padma Vibhushan for Jaitley, Swaraj , Fernandes posthumously

    She left a mark in roles as a union minister especially as an External Affairs Minister in the Modi government's first term. And won millions of hearts worldwide.

    The country will never forget the contribution of it's favourite External Affairs Minister till date.

